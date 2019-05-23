Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold Leroy Wilson Obituary
Harold Leroy Wilson

Glen Rock - Harold Leroy Wilson, 90, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Maryland, he was the son of the late John W. and Bessie B. (Trabert) Wilson and husband of the late Jennie R. (Bell) Wilson.

Harold worked at Mann & Parker Lumber Company in New Freedom for many years and then at Bon Air Country Club in Glen Rock. He was a lifelong farmer and loved to grow vegetables in his garden. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and listening to country music.

He is survived by his son John Leroy Wilson and two sisters Verna R. Diehl and Annette Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his two sisters Dorcas A. Wilson and Norma Jean Wilson.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. Burial will be in Pine Grove United Methodist Cemetery, Parkton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's memory to: Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901.

Hartensteincares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019
