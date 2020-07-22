1/
Harold Miller
1940 - 2020
Harold Miller

Spring Grove - Harold E. Miller, age 79, passed away on July 22, 2020.

Harold was born in Jackson Township, York County on September 7, 1940 and was the son of the late Samuel A. Miller and Margaret (Messersmith) Miller. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Church in Spring Grove.

He is survived by his brothers and their spouses Philip Miller and Shirley, Arthur Miller and Barbara, John Miller and Michele and Glenn and Christine; his sisters and their husbands Joyce and Harold Gable, Judy and George Churchfield, Brenda Hunt, Flo and Leland Wray and Esther Fuhrman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Delores Kessler and infant Jean Linda Miller; his brother Dale Laverne Miller and his brother-in-laws Robert Hunt and Dale Fuhrman.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 3:00PM at Pleasant Hill Church, 9002 Orchard Rd., Spring Grove. He will be laid to rest following the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 PM - 3:00PM at Pleasant Hill Church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Pleasant Hill Christian School, 9002 Orchard Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Share condolences at wwwbeckfunerlas.com







Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
