Harold P. Adams
York - Harold P. Adams, age 72, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in York on October 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Philip R. Adams, Jr. and the late Helen L. (Bergerstock) Adams. Harold was the loving husband of 52 years of Brenda E. (Landis) Adams.
Harold was a 1965 graduate of William Penn High School. He went on to serve his country in the US Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, Harold worked as an electrician for many years for Local Union #449. Following his retirement as an electrician, he went on to work in maintenance for several companies in the York area.
Harold was a member of the Vigilant Social Club and the West York . He enjoyed the outdoors, especially time spent fishing, birding, and camping. He and his wife Brenda were members of Harbold's Camper Club, and enjoyed their trips camping in Pennsylvania's many parks. Harold also enjoyed his orchids and listening to country music. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York, and would often help his brother John with maintenance projects at the church. Above all, Harold was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend who was always there to help anyone in need. He will be missed.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his sister Catherine L. Nace, and her husband Denny of York, his brother John C. Adams of Dover, many nieces and nephews, and his sister-in-law Coni Adams. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved sons Raymond P. and James C. Adams.
A funeral service to celebrate Harold's life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:30am from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 east Market Street, York, with Rev. C. Kyle Gott officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30am.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church-Maintenance Fund, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020