Harold T. Pitman
York - Harold T. Pitman, age 78, of York, died at 6:18 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Emig) Pitman.
Born June 7, 1941 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Jacob and Marion Pitman. A retired auto body mechanic, he also served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and as a Reservist for two years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Pitman is survived by three sons, Brian Pitman, Sean Pitman, and Andrew Pitman all of York County; two stepsons, Charles Stoner of York, and Stephen Stoner of Gardners; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Marion DuLong of Springfield, Massachusetts. He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Pitman; two brothers, William Pitman and Henry Pitman; and a sister, June Pitman.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Donald Belch officiating. Viewing will be 1:00-2:00 PM. Private burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019