Harold V. Borror
Dover - Harold V. Borror, 90, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elverna R. (Leas) Borror, his wife of 60 years, who died February 6, 2012.
Harold was born November 8, 1929, in Clearville, PA. He was the sixth of nine children to William A. and Bernice E. (Crites) Borror.
Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart. In January of 1960, the Lord called Harold and Elverna to full-time service with the Salvation Army, where they retired from their last appointment in Pittsburgh in 1994 after 34 years as active officers. He was also a life member of the Rotary Club, American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans
, the Korean War Veterans, and the Army Chapter of The Chosin Few.
Harold is survived by his children, Gerald R. Borror of Columbus, OH, Dorean A. Keisling of Pittsburgh, Harold E. Borror of York, and Brian L. Borror of Dover, two grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and a sister, Opal Wolf of York. He was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Borror, three brothers, Kelly, Earl and Brenton Borror, and four sisters, Ruth Kifer, Hilda Abe, Hazel White, and Betty Brodbeck.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 50 E. King St, York, PA 17401. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.