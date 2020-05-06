Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Resources
More Obituaries for Harper Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harper Hampton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harper Hampton Obituary
Harper Hampton

York Haven - Harper Hampton, 2 months old, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Harper was born February 20, 2020 in York and was the daughter of Laura Hampton.

She is survived by her grandparents Scott and Kristi Hampton; Aunt, Lindsay Hampton and Uncle Cameron Busser.

Services for Harper will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Harper please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harper's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -