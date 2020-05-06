|
|
Harper Hampton
York Haven - Harper Hampton, 2 months old, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Harper was born February 20, 2020 in York and was the daughter of Laura Hampton.
She is survived by her grandparents Scott and Kristi Hampton; Aunt, Lindsay Hampton and Uncle Cameron Busser.
Services for Harper will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To share memories of Harper please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020