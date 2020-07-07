Harry B. Nell
East Berlin - Harry B. Nell, 93, passed Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover. He was the husband of Helen M. (King) Nell, his wife of 68 years.
Harry was born April 4, 1927, in Adams Co., the son of the late Eugene and Pauline A. (Rider) Nell.
Harry was an ordained minister and member of the Upper Conewago Congregation in Abbottstown, and was the founder and part owner of Nell's Grocery Store.
In addition to his wife Helen, Harry is survived by his children, Kenneth E. Nell and his wife Jane of Abbottstown, Allen L. Nell and his wife Lynette of East Berlin, Philip E. Nell and his wife Devona of Abbottstown, Gail S. Bievenour and her husband Merle, Jr, of Abbottstown, John S. Nell and his wife Joan of East Berlin, Sandra K. Martin and her husband Sherwood of Hanover, Daniel A. Nell and his wife Kelly of Spring Grove, and James O. Nell and his wife Melanie of Bainbridge, 39 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, three brothers, Fred Nell, Wayne Nell, and Charles Nell all of New Oxford, and two sisters, Janice Godfrey of Seven Valleys, and Joan Grim of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by three brothers, Vernon, Paul and Ernest Nell, and two sisters, Vivian Shaffer and Elaine Martin.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.