Harry Bennett Graver, Jr.
Stewartstown - Harry Bennett Graver, Jr., 85, died on March 6, 2019, at the homestead he loved. He was the husband of Susan I. Graver, with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage on August 5, 2018. He was born on February 15, 1934 in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Harry Bennett and Whyona (Koons) Graver. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2100 Hollywood Dr., York, PA 17403 with Bishop Michael A. Abramson officiating.
Harry retired as Senior Vice President from Smith Barney in York in 2005 after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in York and served a full-time mission at the Washington, DC Temple for three years in addition to holding various offices within the Church. Harry was a veteran of the US Marine Corps having served during the Korean War. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America, volunteering for over 50 years and serving in many capacities including troop leader, scout master, and district commissioner. Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, music, genealogy, and was a master scuba diver. He was an avid reader and spent much of his time reading the Scriptures and practicing being more like Christ. Most of all, Harry treasured his family.
His great joy in life was to proclaim "I have 10 daughters and 6 sons, and 50+ grandchildren (that number changed a lot!), and 10+ great grandchildren." How he loved each and every one of them! He filled to overflowing his 85 years with hard work, humor, adventure and most of all, love. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the York County S.P.C.A. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019