Harry Bowhan
Windsor - Harry E. Bowhan, Jr., 88 of Windsor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. (Brown) Bowhan.
Born May 6, 1932 in York, he was a son of the late Harry E., Sr. and Ethel Bowhan.
Harry was a dedicated member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Windsor. He is fondly remembered as dedicated family man who loved life. He also enjoyed fixing houses and working on lawnmowers.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bowhan is survived by his daughter, Mariann E. Vazquez of East York; 4 grandchildren: Shawn A. Raver and his wife, Amanda, Scott A. Raver, Sherry L. Fernandez and her husband, Arthur and Andrew L. Raver; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Frances Gatewood. As well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Richard Bowhan and Anna Myers.
A funeral service to celebrate Harry's life will be held in private with Pastor Angie Nett officiating, followed by interment in Windsor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church; 2175 Windsor Rd.; Windsor, PA 17366.
Arrangements under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
