Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mountain Grove Chapel
170 Andersontown Rd.
Dover, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren
46 Brethren Church Rd
Mifflinburg, PA
Harry C. Miller Jr.


1936 - 2020
Harry C. Miller Jr. Obituary
Harry C. Miller Jr.

Millmount - Harry C. Miller Jr. of Millmount, Pa., formerly of Dover, Pa. passed into the presence of his Lord on January 7th, 2020. He was a resident at Rolling Hills Manor. He had a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Harry was born July 8th, 1936 to Harry C. Miller Sr. and Myrtle (Leonard) Miller, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers James Miller, David Miller, Charles Kohler, and sisters Hellen Wompler, Grace Dravk, Esther Slaseman.

He leaves his wife of 28 years Linda (Ishman) Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years Jocelyn (Spoon) Miller.

He served his Country with honor as a member of the US Army during the Korean war conflict. He was employed at Bell Telephone in New York State. He later worked for Caterpillar of York, Pa. spent 30 years there until retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycling, snowmobiling, mountain biking and long walks through the woods. He also loved his two favorite sport teams the Eagles and the Phillies.

He is survived by his son (Tra) Harry C. Miller III and wife Pamela (Wantz) Miller of Dover, Pa., his daughter Marilynn Tessier who preceded him in death and her husband Gary Tessier, daughter Judy Hinds and husband Brian Hinds. He is also survived by his grandsons, Luke A. Miller, Matthew A. Miller, David S. Miller, Lewis Tessier, Mike Liepart and granddaughters Patty Tessier, Chris Liepart, Shannon Ramos and Michelle Ramos, his step children Susanne Eynon of Harrisburg, Richard Myers of Warren, step grandchildren Justin Eynon, Harlynn Myers, Lacy Myers and Tanza Myers. There are also many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life memorial on Saturday January 18th from 10am-12pm at Mountain Grove Chapel, 170 Andersontown Rd. Dover, Pa. There will also be another memorial celebration on February 15 at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren at 10am located at 46 Brethren Church Rd, Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap Cemetery at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
