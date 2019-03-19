|
Harry Campbell
YORK HAVEN - Harry Edward "Eddie" Campbell, 73, of Newberry Township, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Dorothy L. (Small) Campbell. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on August 28, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street in York, with a viewing from noon- 1:30 p.m. Reverend Kevin T. Shively will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the service.
Mr. Campbell was born in York on July 31, 1945, the son of Harry Edwin and Betty Marie (Barnhart) Campbell. He began his 40 year trucking career working for Shipley Oil and other companies such as St Johnsbury, Nations Way, and New England Motor Freight. Harry's CB handle was Mr. Clean. He proudly volunteered to join the caravan of trucks that delivered goods to the areas affected by Hurricane Katrina.
Mr. Campbell volunteered at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, with their food pantry, Saturday morning breakfasts, and Christmas day dinners. He was a 1964 graduate of Central York High School a member of the Teamsters Union, and a life member of both the Etters and York VFW's. Harry enjoyed attending multiple social clubs in his younger years and travelling by cruise ship, to other islands, with his wife Dottie. He was a civil war aficionado and was a re-enactor back in the 1960's. He served in Thailand in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Campbell leaves a son, Douglas Edwin Campbell of Orwigsburg, PA; two daughters, Deborah L. (Campbell) Goodling, of York and Connie Sue Campbell of York; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Sue Ella May (Campbell) Myers of Mount Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW, 1095 Pines Rd., Goldsboro, PA 17319 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church 839 West Market Street, York, PA 17401. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019