Harry "Lowell" Davis
York - Harry "Lowell" Davis, 81, died on June 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Gale R. (Howard) Davis. The couple wed on Valentine's Day in 1959.
Services for Mr. Davis will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on November 24, 1938 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Harry & Florence (Imes) Davis. Lowell received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton. He started his career with NCR and in 1973 moved to York to take a new position at BorgWarner. Lowell later owned a Sunoco Station and Yorktowne Embroidery Works.
Mr. Davis was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church and a member of the PA Society of the Cincinnati, formerly serving as President. He worked closely with the Mayor of York to bring the Statue of Lafayette that stands in front of the Gates House.
Lowell was an enthusiastic supporter of the York Revolution, enjoyed traveling, boating on the Chesapeake, and most importantly, activities with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Gale, Lowell is survived by two children, Brad Davis of Baltimore, MD and Tamara Mahkovec and her husband, Scott of York; four grandchildren, Hunter and Mason Davis, Alaina Maracotta and Brandon Mahkovec; brother in law, Tim Howard and his wife, Linda of Dayton, OH; and niece, Robin Andres and her husband, Donnie of Cincinnati, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State University Cancer Research Fund, checks payable to Penn State University and mail to Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 in Lowell's memory.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
York - Harry "Lowell" Davis, 81, died on June 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Gale R. (Howard) Davis. The couple wed on Valentine's Day in 1959.
Services for Mr. Davis will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on November 24, 1938 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Harry & Florence (Imes) Davis. Lowell received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton. He started his career with NCR and in 1973 moved to York to take a new position at BorgWarner. Lowell later owned a Sunoco Station and Yorktowne Embroidery Works.
Mr. Davis was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church and a member of the PA Society of the Cincinnati, formerly serving as President. He worked closely with the Mayor of York to bring the Statue of Lafayette that stands in front of the Gates House.
Lowell was an enthusiastic supporter of the York Revolution, enjoyed traveling, boating on the Chesapeake, and most importantly, activities with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Gale, Lowell is survived by two children, Brad Davis of Baltimore, MD and Tamara Mahkovec and her husband, Scott of York; four grandchildren, Hunter and Mason Davis, Alaina Maracotta and Brandon Mahkovec; brother in law, Tim Howard and his wife, Linda of Dayton, OH; and niece, Robin Andres and her husband, Donnie of Cincinnati, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn State University Cancer Research Fund, checks payable to Penn State University and mail to Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 in Lowell's memory.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.