Harry Eugene Senft
Dover - Harry Eugene Senft, age 73, of Dover, died peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Born in York on August 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Harry Edward and Gertrude Mae (Guyer) Senft. Harry was the loving husband and best friend of 19 years to Sheryl L. (White) Senft.
Harry, known by many in the York area as Butch, was a machine operator for Borg Warner, later York International, retiring after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in York.
Harry was a genealogy enthusiast. He was a major contributor to the Find A Grave genealogy website. Harry and Sheryl could be found many weekends exploring and photographing the many cemeteries in the York County area.
Harry was a proud US Marine. He was a combat Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 3rd Marine Division.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his sons Harry Fogle of Yoe, George Senft of Grand River, OH, Michael Senft of York, his daughters Tina Senft of Painesville, OH, Christianna Senft of Hialeah, FL, his brother George Senft, and his wife Faye of York, his sisters Shirley Webb of Red Lion, Florence Knisley of Virginia, his step-son Brian Bean of Outer Banks, NC, his 7 grandchildren, and 1 step-grandson.
A graveside service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Prospect Hill Cemetery (those attending should gather at the cemetery's Pennsylvania Avenue entrance by 10:45am). Full Military Honors will be accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harry's memory may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.