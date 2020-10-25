Harry Grube
Dover - Harry K. "Sonny" Grube, 83, of Dover Township, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Noel) Grube. The couple celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Father Keith Carroll will be officiating at the service.
Mr. Grube was born in Spring Grove on April 15, 1937, the son of the late Harry A. and Addie C. (Burkholder) Grube. He worked as a supervisor at Mrs. Smith's Pies in York and retired from Quaker City Paper Company.
Mr. Grube was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in York where he served as an usher for many years. He was a member of the Viking Social Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served in the US Army National Guard.
Mr. Grube leaves a son, Kenneth Grube (Kelly) of York; three daughters, Patricia Rineholt (Brian) of York, Beth Grube of York, and Cathy Yingling (Walt) of York; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Lerew of York. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harold Grube and two sisters, Charlotte Miller and Margie Dubs.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver Street, York, PA 17403 or Alzheimer's Association
, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com