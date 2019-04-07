Harry Harrington



Spring Grove - Harry L. Harrington "Butch", age 69, passed away suddenly at home on March 24, 2019.



Harry was born in Bluefield WV and was the son of the late Clay and Josephine (Osborne) Harrington. He worked as an iron worker for over 40 years and retired in 2014 and also owned and operated H&H Lawn Service.



He is survived by his children Candy L. Anderson, Kirk Harrington, Elizabeth Ann Marie Harrington Collins Chapman; his grandchildren River, Atticus, Kyle, Clay, Sara and his ex-wife Ruth Harrington. He is also survived by his brothers Robert and Gary Harrington and Patricia Carr, Linda Ellison and Rita Harrington and many nieces and nephews.



Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (https://www.endcan.org/donate)



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019