Harry J. "Tiny" Sauder
Columbia - Harry J. "Tiny" Sauder, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Janet "Tut" Warner Caswell Sauder with whom he was married 25 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Harry W. Sauder and Ruth Adamire Sauder Gaus.
Tiny retired in 2009 after 44 years of service from the Landisville Short Line Railroad where he worked in all phases of operations. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia where he was active in the Men's Club and received the "Man of the Year" award in 2016. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved spending time with his faithful canine companion, Franco Harris Sauder.
He will be remembered by his family as a "Jack of all Trades" and a "Mr. Fix It" who enjoyed gardening and raising animals on his small farm.
The family would like to express their appreciation to family friend Bonnie Martin and Compassionate Care Hospice for the care and support given to Tiny and themselves during his illness.
In addition to his wife are his children, Janet, Tabitha, Tara, Anthony; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Harriet, Rose, Roger, Donald, John and Harry. He was preceded in death by his children, Sherry Lee, Harry J. Jr. and brothers, Paris "Mutt" and Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St. Columbia PA 17512 on Friday, April 12, 2019 promptly at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Tiny's memory to Our lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St. Columbia PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019