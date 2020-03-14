Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry J. "Tooter" Wagner Obituary
Harry J. "Tooter" Wagner

Wrightsville - Harry J. "Tooter" Wagner, 82, of Wrightsville passed away on March 13th, 2020. He was born in Mount Joy to the late Harry W. and Elizabeth Murphy Wagner and was a lifelong resident of this area. Tooter worked for thirteen years at Little Prince before working for thirty-two years at Kerr Glass. For the last eighteen years he has been employed part time with Manheim Auto Auction. Tooter enjoyed completing 3-D puzzles and loved traveling with his family. He was a faithful member of Windsor Church of God.

Tooter leaves behind his wife of almost 65 years Treva D. Young Wagner of Wrightsville; his son, David, husband of Judy Wagner of Columbia; his siblings, Ed, husband of Lynn Wagner of West Hempfield, Barry Wagner of Columbia, Darlene, wife of Terry Funk of Thomasville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tom Wagner.

A celebration of Tooter's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Windsor Church of God, 1125 Manor Rd, Windsor, PA 17366. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
