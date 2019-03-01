|
Harry L. Almoney
York - Harry L. Almoney, 85, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home in the presence of his family. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Rohrbaugh) Almoney to whom he was married for 63 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Life Tributes by OIewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating. Viewings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born on September 5, 1933 in Springettsbury Twp., he was the son of the late Wilber and Mamie M. (Ehrhart) Almoney. Harry was a truck driver for over 30 years for York Casket Co. until his retirement.
Mr. Almoney was a member of the Kruetz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045. Harry enjoyed being a farmer as well as tractor and truck pulls.
Along with his wife Anna Mae, Harry is survived by his son, Steven "Possum" Almoney of York; two daughters, Brenda Werner of Mifflin and Bonnie Eshelman and her husband, Jeffrey of York; and three grandchildren, Christopher Wallace of Bronx, NY, Heidi Reinhard and her husband, Tommy of Harrisburg and Vincent Werner of Mifflin. Harry is also survived by Iris Stare and her children, Nicole Heller of York and Daniel and Adrienne Wilson and their children, Josie and Cole of Dover. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Almoney Wallace.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019