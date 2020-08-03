Harry L. Palmer
York - Harry L. Palmer, 87, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Mary P. (Strausbaugh) Loyd Palmer. The couple planned to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on October 21st.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, services for Mr. Palmer will be private. The celebration of life tribute service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes
. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born on April 6, 1933 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Ralph A. and Alverta E. (Yeager) Palmer. Harry was a machinist for the former S. Morgan Smith, Alice Chalmers and Precision Components until taking an early retirement.
Mr. Palmer served our country for five years in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in York. In his spare time, he enjoyed music, especially playing his organ, woodworking and was an avid golfer.
Along with his wife, Mary, Harry is survived by his sister, Edythe Roser of York; two nephews, Dan Roser and his wife, Christa of Wrightsville and Harry Roser of York; and niece, Candice Straka and her husband, David of Rahway, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com