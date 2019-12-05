|
Harry Leroy Leister
Glen Rock - Harry Leroy Leister, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born in Baltimore he was a son of the late Frank Leister and Elizabeth M. (Fitzpatrick) Merrill. Harry owned and operated Sets Sports Shop in Towson for over 60 years and was a member of Trout Unlimited and the IOOF Towson Lodge #79. He was a veteran of the US Army and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by a close nephew M. Matthew Smith of Glen Rock and three sibling's a brother Ronald F. Leister of Westpoint, MS, one sister Lynn Boyer of York New Salem and a brother Marius Kenneth Merrill of Glen Rock. Harry was preceded in death by two sisters Lucille Lee Leister and Gloria Jean Naylor.
Services will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019