Harry N. Steely Jr.
Harry N. Steely, Jr.

Newberry Twp. - Harry N. Steely, Sr., age 88, of Newberry Township, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Gloria J. Steely.

Born on October 19, 1931, in York, he was a son of the late Harry N. Steely, Sr. and the late Viola (Drawbaugh) Steely. He worked for many years on his family farm and butcher shop. Mr. Steely retired as a truck driver after 38 years from Anchor Motor Freight. He was a member of Wago Club and Goldsboro Fireman's Club.

Mr. Steely is survived by three daughters, Diane L. Eaton, of York Haven, Sharon A. Sanger, and her husband Richard, of Mount Wolf, and Lori Steely, of Manchester; a son, Brad Steely, and his wife Mary, of York; six grandchildren, Stacey Hughey, Tina Slaseman, Angie Schaffer, Vic Sanger, Kyle Showver, and Nathan Steely; two step grandchildren, Kearsten and Austin; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Chance, Dylan and Haley; a great great granddaughter, Journee; three sisters, Nancy Amig, Peg McCoy, and Mary Hughes; and a brother, Ken Steely. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas Eaton; three sisters, Fern Sponsler, Goldie Steely and Joyce Steely; and a brother, William Steely.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor Don Alspaugh officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Emanuel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
