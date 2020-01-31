|
Harry R. Neff
Harry R. Neff, Dec. 8, 1930 - Jan, 23, 2020.
"A Letter to my Dad"
So after a life that anyone would be proud of, you went to be with Mom. I can see the two of you holding hands for the first time in almost 36 years, and that makes me smile. I am thinking of the many things you taught me through the years, always by your example; integrity, public service, taking care of your family. I have tried to live up to what you expected of me. But what I will never forget, is during the most important days in my life, you were always there for me. In 1984, when I was promoted to Sergeant, I ran to the pay phones outside our barracks at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to tell you. At Ft. Benning, Georgia in 1991, you were there at my side pinning on my 2LT bars as a Field Artillery officer. Seeing you in a tuxedo that afternoon on the island of Kauai when I married the love of my life. But the memory I will treasure forever is seeing the look on your face when I walked out of the delivery room at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia and told you you had a grandson. I love you Dad. Say hi to Mom for me and let her know just how much I miss her. Your son, Tom
BIO - A proud graduate of York High, Penn State and and the University of North Carolina. Harry is survived by his son, LTC Thomas Neff, US Army Reserve (Retired), his daughter-in-law, Dr. Sheila Moore-Neff, his grandson Robert Neff, his sister Nancy Koch, of York, PA, and sister Edith Smith, of Richmond, VA. A memorial service at Mount Rose Cemetery is planned for mid-March with honors for his service to his country in the US Army.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020