Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
1956 - 2019
Dover - Harry Tom Daugherty, 62, entered into rest Wednesday September 25, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Karen L. (Kimmel) Daugherty, celebrating 34 years of marriage.

Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 with Rev. David Slautterback officiating. Attendees will meet at 2:00pm at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance to the cemetery to process to the grave. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Daugherty was born October 23, 1956 in York, a son of Harry Thomas Daugherty, Sr. of Johnstown, and the late Lois Amelia (Jenkins) Daugherty. He was employed as a Senior Technical Specialist with Wellspan for 25 years and was a graduate of DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tom is survived by a son Derek T. Daugherty and his fiance Danielle Lindermann. He was preceded in death by a sister Susan K. Daugherty.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA 3159 N Susquehanna Trail York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
