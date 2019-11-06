Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
3920 E. Prospect Rd.
York, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
3920 E. Prospect Rd.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Tyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Tyson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Tyson Obituary
Harry Tyson

RED LION - Harry W. Tyson, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Darlene (Frey) Tyson, to whom he was married to for 58 years. He was born on September 21, 1938, the son of the late Sterling and Edna (Goheen) Tyson. Harry worked in maintenance at Macsteel for 31 years before his retirement in 2004. He was an avid hunter; if he wasn't working, he could be found in the woods. Harry was a life member of the Yorkanna Gun Club. He is survived by his son, Harry "Butch" Tyson, Jr. and his wife Tina; his daughter, Kandi (Tyson) Flinchbaugh and her husband Kerry; two brothers, Nevin and Ralph; and three sisters, Mary, Linda, and Bonnie; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Walter, and Harold; and four sisters, Pauline, Janet, Fern, and Leona. Harry was a hard-working man and will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. On November 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. there will be a visitation with the family and a service to follow at Grace Baptist Church, 3920 E. Prospect Rd., York, PA 17406. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -