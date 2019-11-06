|
Harry Tyson
RED LION - Harry W. Tyson, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Darlene (Frey) Tyson, to whom he was married to for 58 years. He was born on September 21, 1938, the son of the late Sterling and Edna (Goheen) Tyson. Harry worked in maintenance at Macsteel for 31 years before his retirement in 2004. He was an avid hunter; if he wasn't working, he could be found in the woods. Harry was a life member of the Yorkanna Gun Club. He is survived by his son, Harry "Butch" Tyson, Jr. and his wife Tina; his daughter, Kandi (Tyson) Flinchbaugh and her husband Kerry; two brothers, Nevin and Ralph; and three sisters, Mary, Linda, and Bonnie; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Walter, and Harold; and four sisters, Pauline, Janet, Fern, and Leona. Harry was a hard-working man and will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. On November 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. there will be a visitation with the family and a service to follow at Grace Baptist Church, 3920 E. Prospect Rd., York, PA 17406. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or . Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019