Harry W. Guyer
1933 - 2020
Harry W. Guyer

York - Harry W. Guyer, 87, of York, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill in York. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Leonard) Guyer who passed away on January 15, 2003.

Mr. Guyer was born May 6, 1933 in York and was the son of the late Wayne and Irene (Emig) Guyer.

He graduated in 1952 from William Penn High School in York. He was employed for over 40 years with KBA Motter in York before retiring in 1997. He also was employed and shared his talents at the Child Care Center at Stillmeadow Church of The Nazarene where he was a member. He was a member of the Train Collectors Association. He played softball in the industrial and church leagues, as well as coaching softball and soccer. He was William Penn's Quarter Back during his high school years. His true passion was fishing and his love for building models.

Mr. Guyer is survived by four sons, Michael Guyer of York, David Guyer and his wife Debbie of TX, Gregg Guyer and his wife Amy of York, and Mark Guyer and his wife Sonia of York; 5 grandchildren; Sarah, Joshua, Lauren, Evan, and Owen, and one great granddaughter Kami and his sister, Evelyn Selby of Hellam.

Mr. Guyers service will be private but will be webcast at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1590077 Viewing will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, PA. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating at the service will be Reverend James Winter.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider The ARC of York County, 497 Hill Street, York, PA 17403.

To share memories of Mr. Guyer please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
JUL
30
Service
10:00 AM
webcast
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
The neighborhood has lost a great neighbor, a good man. You will be missed, rest well our friend
Rick n Beth Spealman
