Harry Wesley Millwater
York - Harry Wesley Millwater, 92, died peacefully Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Ann Elizabeth (Korf) Millwater with whom he celebrated a 71st wedding anniversary on November 22, 2018.
A viewing will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, and from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Menkhus, OFM, Cap officiating. Burial with full military honors by the York County Veterans Guard will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mr. Millwater was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 8, 1926. He was the son of the late Harris and Mary Jane (Fitzpatrick) Millwater.
A skilled machinist, he retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after many years of service where he also served as the Union Grievance Steward. He worked in Iran while employed with Bowen McLaughlin and also worked with AMF.
Mr. Millwater was a US Army veteran of both World War II and the Korean War and was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the NRA and was a life-member of the York Riflemen.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara Millwater Vaughn and her husband, Glenn of Hilton Head Island, SC, his son, Stephen J. Millwater and his wife, Lorena of North York, his daughter, Ann Elizabeth Lanier and her husband, Randell of York, and his son John Edward Millwater and his former wife, Kathy Janine of Red Lion; his granddaughter, Amanda Ann Price and his grandson, Thomas W. Millwater; his nieces Jane Jinings and Alicia Herbst and her husband, Richard; and his grand-nephews, Brian Jinings and James Herbst. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Millwater and Margaret Gretschel; and his grand-niece, Cheryl Harris, wife of Greg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019