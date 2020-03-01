Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Harvey L. Shoffner


1942 - 2020
Harvey L. Shoffner Obituary
Harvey L. Shoffner

East Manchester Twp. - Harvey L. Shoffner, age 77, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 12:55 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia (Sponseller) Shoffner.

Born August 26, 1942 in York, a son of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Davis) Shoffner, he served in the US Army during the Viet Nam War after graduating from High School. He was retired from Johnson Controls, where he had worked as a tow motor operator, and was a member of the United Autoworkers Union.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Shoffner is survived by a daughter, Michelle Herbert, and her husband John, of York; a stepson, Shane Smallwood, and his wife Trish, of Spring Grove; a stepdaughter, Connie Fahs, and her husband Barry, of Georgia; grandchildren; great grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Swartz, of York; and a brother, Michael Shoffner, of York. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Wayne Shoffner; and a sister, Kay Byloff.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
