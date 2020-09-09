1/
Hattie M. (Sterner) Small
Hattie M. (Sterner) Small

York - Hattie M. (Sterner) Small, 97, of York, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died, Sept, 4, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court, York. She was the wife of the late Donald X. Small.

Mrs. Small was born on Oct. 10, 1922 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Treva I. (Meckley) Sterner.

She was a homemaker for most of her life and had worked at several local sewing companies.

She was a member of Zion (Shaffer's) United Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys.

She is survived by a brother, Jacob M. Sterner of Seven Valleys and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Woodrow Sterner and Harry M. "Jim" Sterner and by two sisters, Goldie Henry and Helen M. Watson and a foster son, Terry L. Hemler.

Following cremation, private burial will in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A Celebration of her life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
