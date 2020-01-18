|
Hattie Pifer
Dillsburg - Hattie I. Pifer, 95, formerly of Dillsburg, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Carlisle.
She was born April 29, 1924, in East Berlin, the daughter of the late Otis and Kate (Krout) Myers.
Hattie was the widow of Ralph E. Pifer.
She worked at various jobs including Knouse Foods, Dillsburg Dress Factory, Holiday Inn and the Nesbit Hotel. Hattie was a lifelong member of the Harmony Church of God, Dillsburg and had a love for flowers and gardening.
Hattie is survived by five sons, Dale E. (Susan) of York Springs, Dean E. (Kathi) of New Kingstown, Barry L. (Darene) of Carlisle, Garry L. of Carlisle, R. Marlin (Joann) of Dillsburg, ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. Burial will be held in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Harmony Church of God, 1 Clear Springs Rd., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020