Hayden T. Gibbs
Riviera Beach, FL - Hayden T. Gibbs of Riviera Beach, FL, 92, passed away at his home on Friday, October 9th, 2020. Born in Stewartstown, PA, Hayden was the son of the late Benjamin Gibbs and Beatrice (Gordon) Gibbs. He worked for Consolidated Freightways in York for 39 years, retiring in 1994 to start his own company, Blue Jay Auto Transport, which he operated for 19 years alongside son Ronald. Hayden was a veteran of World War II. where he served in the Coast Guard. He was a lifetime member of Benedict Meade VFW Post of Stewartstown, PA and Teamsters Local 430. He enjoyed the Orioles and the Ravens, the arts and his many friends and family. Surviving are two sons Donald L. Gibbs (Mary Jean) of Red Lion, PA and Ronald H. Gibbs (Sandra) of Millsboro, DE; 3 grandchildren, Leah Gibbs, Sarah Constable, and Ryan Gibbs; 6 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Susan Gibbs of Blue Bell, PA. Hayden was preceded in death by son Robert G. Gibbs. Services will be private and at the availability of the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If desired, memorial contributions in Hayden's name may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by calling 1-800-822-6344 (Memorial ID 22119190) or by visiting stjude.org
and selecting Donate Now: Dedicate my donation in memory of Hayden Gibbs.