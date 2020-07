Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel Duke-Brown



York - Hazel Duke-Brown, 62 of Knoxville, TN was called to Heaven on April 26th, 2020. Dearly missed by her Husband OJ; Children Shanna & Bobby of Knoxville, TN.



Father Raymond; Brothers Paul, Buster, Gary & Sam of York; Sister Patty of Sunrise, FL. She was preceded into Eternal Rest by Mother Mazie; Brothers Robin, Martin, John, Mike, Bobby, Danny & Butch.



Private Celebration of Life to be held in York.









