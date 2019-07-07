Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
998 S Russell St
York, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
in the chapel at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
998 S Russell St
York, PA
York - Hazel J. (Randall) Hartlaub, 90, of York, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 998 S Russell St, York. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 6:00 PM until time of service at the home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Mrs. Hartlaub was born on August 14, 1928 in Strinestown and was a daughter of the late John A. and Mary (Goff) Randall.

She enjoyed traveling the U.S. and playing cards with family and friends. She also loved spending time with family and her grandchildren.

Hazel is survived by a daughter, Cindy R. Mylin and her husband, Richard H. Mylin III, of York; three grandchildren, Richard H. Mylin IV and his fiancé Kaitlyn Shelley of York, John R. Mylin and his wife Jodi Mylin of York and Elizabeth R. and her husband Karl Rice of Houston TX; a stepson, Larry L. Hartlaub and his wife Nancy of Littlestown; a stepdaughter, Carol M. Fleshman and her husband Ernie of Biglerville; and two step grandchildren, Sherry Wheatley and Todd Hartlaub and his wife Tina all of Littlestown. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 2951 Whiteford Road # 304, York, PA 17402.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019
