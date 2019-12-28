|
|
Hazel M. Anderson
YORK - Hazel M. (Stambaugh) Anderson, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence in York City. She was the wife of the late Elwood Anderson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2PM Friday, January 3, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. A viewing will be held from 1-2PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Rohler's Mountain View Cemetery.
Born April 14, 1938 in York, she was a daughter of late Raymond M. and Margaret R. (Spahr) Stambaugh.
She was a homemaker, who was a loving and wonderful mother and friend.
A member of the York Seventh-day Adventist Church, she loved reading the bible and listening to Christian music. She also enjoyed crocheting, needle point, buying lottery tickets, listening to Elvis and watching all her tv shows.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by five sons, Kenneth Anderson and wife, Autumn, Gary Anderson and wife, Debbie and Brad, Michael and David Anderson; six daughters, Karen Schenandore and husband, Larry, Brenda Thomas and husband, Ted, Gloria Fetrow, Susan Hannum and husband, E.J., Alice Sipe and Jane Fisher and husband, Randy, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and one sister, Bonnie Unger. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Ellen Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2220 Roosevelt Ave., York, Pa 17408.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019