Hazel Patterson
RED LION - Hazel Jean (Naylor) Patterson, 81, of York Township, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Patterson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Pastor John Kurtz will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery in Felton.
Mrs. Patterson was born in York on December 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur William and Helen C. (Raffensberger) Naylor. She worked at Red Lion High School, Rutter's, Autocraft Box Factory, and was an Avon Representative for over 30 years.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Red Lion. She was a 1956 graduate of William Penn Senior High and a life member of Red Lion VFW.
Mrs. Patterson leaves two sons, Sheldon R. Patterson and his wife Kim of York and LaVerte S. Patterson and his companion Giselle of Shillington; a daughter, Lesia K. Goss of Red Lion: a step daughter, Sheila L. Patterson and her husband Clair; five grandchildren, Joseph Patterson, Scott Patterson, Macke Patterson, Justine Patterson, and Aubrey Wenrick and her husband Nathan; eight grandchildren; a brother, Eugene R. Naylor and his wife Carolyn of Spring Grove; and a sister, Mary Ann McCauslin of York. He was preceded in death by a son, Ashley J. Patterson, a grandson, Zebariah Patterson; two brothers, Ralph and James Naylor; and a sister, Catherine A. Brenneman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019