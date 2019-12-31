|
Heil L. Markey
York Township - Heil L. Markey, 93 of York Township, passed away peacefully at the Pappus House on Sunday, December 29th. He was the beloved husband of the late Gladys L. (Keeney) Markey and the companion of the late Verna Smith.
Mr. Markey was born in York on August 31, 1926 and was the son of the late Charles P. and Gertrude M. (Geiselman) Markey.
Heil was a lifelong farmer in Leader Heights. He was a longtime vendor at City, Central and Farmers Market. He was the last living founding director of the New Eastern Market, where he served on the board with his nephew Ronnie Markey. Heil was a lifelong member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he was the former longtime distributor of the Gospel Messenger. In his earlier years he was a member of the Dutch Club, Manor Club and Vikings Club and was known as an accomplished ballroom and polka dancer. Later in life he became a regular at Maple Donuts where he had many friends. As a former town ball pitcher he loved baseball and going to York Revolution games. Being a farmer, he loved anything that was John Deere.
He is survived by his son, Steven E. Markey and his companion, Lynda Elder; grandchildren, Matthew Markey and his companion Monica Huh and Katie McLaughlin and her husband David; and great grandchildren, Luke and Lily McLaughlin. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Linda M. Markey; brothers, Dwight R. Markey and his wife Treva and Dale G. Markey, Sr.; as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Jeannie and Judy. In addition to his wife and companion, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger E. Markey, Kenneth L. Markey and Emmet R. Markey as well as his sister, Flo A. Rider.
A funeral service to honor Heil's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd, York, PA 17403, with Pastor Wayne Hartman officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday and will begin at 11:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in New Fairview Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Pappus House and Compassionate Care for their excellent care they had given to Heil.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to New Fairview Church of the Brethren at the address listed above or to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020