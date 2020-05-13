|
|
Helen A. MacBride
Lititz - Helen A. (Solarz) MacBride, 94, passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020 at Luther Acres Muhlenberg Personal Care Home. She was the loving wife of the late Rodger J. MacBride.
Born in Manayunk, PA on May 22, 1925, Helen was the daughter of the late Peter C. and Katherine (Szaraniec) Solarz. Helen was preceded in death by her son Peter and sister, Sister M. Angelis (Sophie).
She is survived by four children: Sandra Schmitt (John) of York, Deborah Graham (Rob) of Davidsonville, MD, Andrea McLain (Scott) of Red Lion, and Rodger J. MacBride, Jr. (Paulette) of Hackettstown, NJ; seven grandchildren: Zachary, Zane (Erin) and Nick McLain, Spencer and Peter Graham, Jonathon MacBride (Elena) and Alexa MacBride, and one great-granddaughter, Raven. Also surviving are two brothers: Edward Solarz of Spring City, and Chester Solarz of Bensalem; nieces and nephews.
Helen was formerly employed by the Reading Railroad as a ticket agent until her marriage in 1949. She also worked for Hills Department Store for over 10 years. As devout catholic and active member of Saint Joseph's Church in York, she had a great love of the Young at Heart Choir. But most all she was a devoted mother. Helen loved her children, adored her grandchildren and always wanted to be involved in any of their activities. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing and anything that had to do with family
The funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church and burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery will be private due to the current pandemic. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mount Rose Avenue, York are entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Luthercare Benevolent Fund 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020