Helen A. Stough
York - Helen A. (Walters) Stough, 98, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Spiritrust Lutheran, Village at Sprenkle Dr., York.
Mrs. Stough was the wife of the late Woodrow W. Stough.
Helen was born in North Codorus Twp., September 22, 1920, daughter of the late Harry E. and Gertrude (Gladfelter) Walters.
She was a member of Dover Assembly of God. In her younger years, Helen was a business owner and operator and also worked as a seamstress.
Survivors include four children, Philip F. Stough, Richard T. Stough, Delores J. Winter and Joann L. Beecher; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, two brothers and five sisters.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 18, 2019