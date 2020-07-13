Helen B. Rudisill



Ormond Beach, FL - Helen B. Rudisill (94) passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL where she had resided for the past five years. Helen was born in Olean, New York on Sept. 12, 1925 to the late James Franklin Rich and Loraine (Bell) Rich. She moved to Pennsylvania in 1929 where she spent most of her life.



Helen spent her childhood in Clearfield, PA where she graduated from Mahaffey High School. She moved to York PA where she graduated from Thompson Business School and later she received an Associate degree as a medical record technician. She enjoyed a 25-year career in the Medical Record Department at York Hospital where she supervised medical transcription and later supervised coding and abstracting.



Helen was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Spry where she volunteered for many activities. She also was a member of the Golden Nuggets, Golden Agers and St. James Seniors. She and her husband participated in water aerobics at the Jewish Community Center for many years. She enjoyed traveling and social activities, especially playing cards.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Raymond (Rudy) E. Rudisill of West York, PA. her sister, Dorothy Hile and four brothers, James, Joseph, Clark and John Rich. Helen is survived by 3 sisters, Beverly Wooster of Reno, NV, Shirley Casses of Lock Haven, PA and Nancy Bender of Ridgway, PA. Helen also is survived by a son, Stanley Rudisill of Mechanicsburg, PA, a daughter, Ann Matteson of Ormond Beach, FL ; 5 grandchildren, Caryn Scoville of Columbia, MO, Melissa Mummert of Charlotte, NC; Kevin Rudisill of Harrisburg, PA; Dr. Kristen Rudisill of Bowling Green, OH and Lynne Sadler of Dillsburg, PA and 12 great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society of Ormond Beach Florida. A burial service at Indiantown Gap Cemetery and a memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church in Spry will be scheduled at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Spry, 2385 S. Queen St., York, PA 17402.









