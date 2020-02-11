|
Helen Bailey
YORK - Helen Romaine (Wintermyer) Bailey, 98, of York passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Normandie Ridge in York. She was the wife of the late Austin C. Bailey. The couple celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary at the time of Austin's passing in 1998.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 1:00-1:30 p.m. Her pastor, The Reverend Brian A. McClinton will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Dover Township on August 18, 1921, the daughter of the late Clarence Edward and Anna Minerva (Ruppert) Wintermyer. She worked as a beautician out of her home in the York area.
Mrs. Bailey was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. She enjoyed sewing and crafts as well as shopping, and walking her Collie, Lassie. She and her husband had enjoyed traveling.
Mrs. Bailey leaves a son, Barry E. Bailey and his wife Nancy of York; two step grandsons, Christopher and Troy; a sister, Shirley Marie Shafer of Dillsburg; and a niece, Deborah A. Shafer of Dillsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Rd., York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020