Helen Conrad
Dallastown - Helen Marie Conrad, 89 of Dallastown passed away at her son's home on October 19, 2020, following a brief hospital stay. Born on February 5, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Hanks) Krout.
Helen is survived by four children: William Conrad, Jr. of Dallastown, Grace Martin of York, Teresa Vaught of Stewartstown and Sherry Cutler of Jacobus; 1 brother, Paul Krout, Jr.; 2 sisters: Darlene Reslin and Linda Mann, as well as eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Conrad.
Helen worked at Bonnie Anne Sportswear and retired from Gichner Shelter Systems.
To honor her love of dogs, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York County SPCA; 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail; York, PA 17406.
A graveside service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 2pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens; 250 Chestnut Hill Rd. in York. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 1:45pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com