1/1
Helen Conrad
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Conrad

Dallastown - Helen Marie Conrad, 89 of Dallastown passed away at her son's home on October 19, 2020, following a brief hospital stay. Born on February 5, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Hanks) Krout.

Helen is survived by four children: William Conrad, Jr. of Dallastown, Grace Martin of York, Teresa Vaught of Stewartstown and Sherry Cutler of Jacobus; 1 brother, Paul Krout, Jr.; 2 sisters: Darlene Reslin and Linda Mann, as well as eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean Conrad.

Helen worked at Bonnie Anne Sportswear and retired from Gichner Shelter Systems.

To honor her love of dogs, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York County SPCA; 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail; York, PA 17406.

A graveside service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 2pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens; 250 Chestnut Hill Rd. in York. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the cemetery by 1:45pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved