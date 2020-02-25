|
Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill
Stewartstown - Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill, of Stewartstown, went to her heavenly home, one day before her birthday, to be with Jesus on February 23, 2020, at 4:55 pm, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of the late Cletus M. Gemmill who passed on October 12, 1986.
Helen was born on February 24, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Jesse M. and Annie E. (Kilgore) Barnett. She was a seamstress for Stewartstown Sewing Factory, Red Lion Sewing Factory and Dallastown Sewing Factory, retiring in 1990. She was a former member of the York County Fiddler's Association Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company in Stewartstown. She enjoyed crocheting, camping and spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
She leaves her daughter, Gloria J. Smith and her husband Richard of Red Lion, and two sons, Larry E. Gemmill and wife Cathy of Stewartstown and Duane T. Gemmill and wife Linda of Glen Rock. Helen was the loving grandmother to her six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Megan Gemmill, siblings, Reba Gemmill, Evelyn Lutz, Doris Eppley and James Barnett and a nephew, James Barnett, Jr.
Viewing will be on Friday, February 28th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Helen will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, with Larry W. Parlett, Pastor of Caring Ministry at Bethany UM Church in Red Lion. Burial will follow the service at Stewartstown Cemetery.
Helen was a very loving and caring lady who enjoyed the simple things in life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, 82 N. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020