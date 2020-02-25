Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Gemmill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill Obituary
Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill

Stewartstown - Helen E. (Barnett) Gemmill, of Stewartstown, went to her heavenly home, one day before her birthday, to be with Jesus on February 23, 2020, at 4:55 pm, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of the late Cletus M. Gemmill who passed on October 12, 1986.

Helen was born on February 24, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Jesse M. and Annie E. (Kilgore) Barnett. She was a seamstress for Stewartstown Sewing Factory, Red Lion Sewing Factory and Dallastown Sewing Factory, retiring in 1990. She was a former member of the York County Fiddler's Association Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company in Stewartstown. She enjoyed crocheting, camping and spending time with her grandchildren and her family.

She leaves her daughter, Gloria J. Smith and her husband Richard of Red Lion, and two sons, Larry E. Gemmill and wife Cathy of Stewartstown and Duane T. Gemmill and wife Linda of Glen Rock. Helen was the loving grandmother to her six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Megan Gemmill, siblings, Reba Gemmill, Evelyn Lutz, Doris Eppley and James Barnett and a nephew, James Barnett, Jr.

Viewing will be on Friday, February 28th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Helen will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, with Larry W. Parlett, Pastor of Caring Ministry at Bethany UM Church in Red Lion. Burial will follow the service at Stewartstown Cemetery.

Helen was a very loving and caring lady who enjoyed the simple things in life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, 82 N. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -