Helen Elizabeth Grimes
York - Helen E. Grimes, 74, of York, PA made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on May 9 2019 at home.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and F. Elizabeth (Jimerson) Boyer, the wife of the late James D. Grimes, Jr., the mother of Kelly E (Grimes) Varnes-Sierra, and the grandmother of Sabrene E. Grimes Varnes-Sierra and Paris A. Grimes Varnes-Sierra.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Friendship Baptist Church 100 Lafayette St. York, PA 17401. Viewing from 10 AM- 12 PM and Service starting at 12 PM with the Rev. Steven K. Brumfield, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. immediately following the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Boulding Mortuary, Inc. 471 Madison Ave., York, PA. For full obituary, please visit bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 16, 2019