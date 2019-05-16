Services
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Friendship Baptist Church
100 Lafayette St.
York, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
First Friendship Baptist Church
100 Lafayette St.
York, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Rose Cemetery
1502 Mt. Rose Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Elizabeth Grimes


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Elizabeth Grimes Obituary
Helen Elizabeth Grimes

York - Helen E. Grimes, 74, of York, PA made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on May 9 2019 at home.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and F. Elizabeth (Jimerson) Boyer, the wife of the late James D. Grimes, Jr., the mother of Kelly E (Grimes) Varnes-Sierra, and the grandmother of Sabrene E. Grimes Varnes-Sierra and Paris A. Grimes Varnes-Sierra.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Friendship Baptist Church 100 Lafayette St. York, PA 17401. Viewing from 10 AM- 12 PM and Service starting at 12 PM with the Rev. Steven K. Brumfield, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. immediately following the service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Boulding Mortuary, Inc. 471 Madison Ave., York, PA. For full obituary, please visit bouldingmortuaryinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now