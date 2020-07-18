Helen F. Kingston, slipped her surly bonds of earth to travel her final journey on July 15, 2020.
She was 99 years young and in hopes of making the golden 100. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 19, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Allen T. and Mattie Fishel. Preceding her in death was her brother, Dr. Howard E. Fishel of Torrance, California.
Helen began working for Dr. Ian Hodge in the 1950's which is now the Urological Associates of Lancaster. She remained in that job for 30 years.
Mother taught religion classes at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was elected to the Parish Council. She also became the financial secretary of the Friendship Club. Helen was a church lector and a member of the ministry to the widowed. She often remarked that this was one of her favorite groups.
Mother was a Lancaster walking tour guide and a Fulton Theatre Guide. She worked "touring" for Conestoga Tours. She enjoyed spending her time "teaching" the tourists about Lancaster County. She especially enjoyed the groups from the South, they reminded her of home. Even moving North, Mother never really lost her Southern draw in some of her new words.
There was never a dull moment in Mother's life. She continued to be a "grocery" lady, handing out specialties in the market.
Traveling was another passion of Mother's. She journeyed to all 50 states, cruising to Alaska and Hawaii. She traveled across the pond, from the green of Ireland to the narrow and open markets of Turkey.
Helen was the wife of Lancaster Newspaper reporter and theater critic Joseph T. Kingston who passed away Dec. 25, 1978.
Helen is survived by daughter Marianne Kingston Johnson, husband George Johnson of Ephrata. Also surviving is David L. Wohr of Deptford, NJ, granddaughters Elizabeth Kingston Wohr of Lititz, PA and Gretchen Marie Wohr of Hellam, PA, two great-grandchildren, Olivia Marie, 16, daughter of Elizabeth and Nicholas Charles, 7, son of Gretchen, step-son, Christopher Johnson, wife Nicole and step-great-grandson, Britian, 17, all from Jacksonville, FL.
Helen lived her life on her own terms, outspoken on many subjects with a great sense of humor. Grace was in all her steps, heaven in her eye, and in every gesture, dignity and love.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a viewing Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Peter I. Hahn as celebrant.
Final Commendation will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Stroke Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com