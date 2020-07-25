1/1
Helen F. Lehman
1938 - 2020
Helen F. Lehman

York - Helen F. Lehman, age 82, of York, died at 10:50 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz. She was the wife of the late Stanley N. Lehman.

Born March 1, 1938 in York, she was a daughter of the late David E. and M. Louise (Rupp) Houseman. She was a member of Messiah United Methodist Church in York, where she served as the organist for twenty years.

Mrs. Lehman is survived by two daughters, MaryAnne LaRussa, and her husband Jerry, of Hanover, and Shirley A. Kachelries, and her husband Dale, of Litiz; a son, Ronald A. Lehman, and his wife Linda, of Wrightstown; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, David E. Houseman of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and John R. Houseman, of York; and a sister, Ruth L. Houseman, of York.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to meet at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance at 10:50. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery.
