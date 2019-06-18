Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of lima Church
950 W. Market St.
York, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
York - Helen M. Hayden, 73, entered into rest on Sunday June 16, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Lloyd W.J. Hayden for 53 years.

She was born May 25, 1946 in Carbondale, PA.

Helen was a graduate of West York High School. She worked as a teachers aide at West York Schools for many years. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.

Including her husband Lloyd, Helen is also survived by a son Lloyd Hayden and his wife Valerie of Doylestown and a daughter Lloydette Hayden of York, two grandchildren Parker and Landon Hayden, a brother Joseph Krenitski of York.

A viewing will be 9-10 am Saturday June 22, 2019 at St. Rose of lima Church 950 W. Market St. York with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am with the Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019
