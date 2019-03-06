Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. Myers


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen I. Myers Obituary
Helen I. Myers

York - Helen I. (Keefer) Myers, 90, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Myers to whom she was married for 37 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Lou Ann Jones officiating. A viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Blymire's U.C.C. Cemetery.

Born on March 3, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late, John A. and Sadie (Deveney) Keefer. Helen was a loom wearer for Orinoka Mills and also worked part time in the evenings at Dallastown Middle School.

Mrs. Myers was a member of St. John's Blymire's U.C.C. Helen enjoyed word search puzzles, making bird houses, her dogs and most importantly, her family.

Mrs. Myers is survived by two sons, Douglas Myers of Red Lion and Eugene Myers of York; three daughters, Diana Myers of York, Bernice Burrow and her husband, James of Ft. Myers and Susan Myers of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Chanda Holtzinger, Matthew Myers, Nicole Burrow, Susan Adams, John Burrow and Mary Burrow; six great grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Nevaeh Myers, Braxton Myers, Blake Myers, Mackenzie Myers and Leah Myers; sister, Betty Stout of York; three grand dogs; and 15 grand cats. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Keefer; and three sisters, De Etta Keefer, Evelyn Fahs and Elsie Locondro.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Blymire's U.C.C., 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now