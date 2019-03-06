|
Helen I. Myers
York - Helen I. (Keefer) Myers, 90, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Myers to whom she was married for 37 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Lou Ann Jones officiating. A viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Blymire's U.C.C. Cemetery.
Born on March 3, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late, John A. and Sadie (Deveney) Keefer. Helen was a loom wearer for Orinoka Mills and also worked part time in the evenings at Dallastown Middle School.
Mrs. Myers was a member of St. John's Blymire's U.C.C. Helen enjoyed word search puzzles, making bird houses, her dogs and most importantly, her family.
Mrs. Myers is survived by two sons, Douglas Myers of Red Lion and Eugene Myers of York; three daughters, Diana Myers of York, Bernice Burrow and her husband, James of Ft. Myers and Susan Myers of Red Lion; six grandchildren, Chanda Holtzinger, Matthew Myers, Nicole Burrow, Susan Adams, John Burrow and Mary Burrow; six great grandchildren, Zachary Johnson, Nevaeh Myers, Braxton Myers, Blake Myers, Mackenzie Myers and Leah Myers; sister, Betty Stout of York; three grand dogs; and 15 grand cats. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Keefer; and three sisters, De Etta Keefer, Evelyn Fahs and Elsie Locondro.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Blymire's U.C.C., 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313 or the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019