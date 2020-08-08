1/1
Helen J. Krout
Helen J. Krout

York Haven - Helen J. (Knezic) Krout, 98, of York Haven, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Krout who passed away on December 2, 2002.

Mrs. Krout was born October 3, 1921, in York Haven and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Krammarich) Knezic.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Susquehanna Fire Company in York Haven and Holy Infant Catholic Church in Manchester.

Mrs. Krout is survived by her son, Mark Krout of York Haven; her 2 grandchildren, Robert Krout and Angela McDonald and her 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son John Krout; her sisters, Millie, Ann and Mary and her brothers, Joseph, Sr., and Mike.

A memorial mass for Mrs. Krout will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 535 Conewago Creek Road, Manchester, PA. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery in York. Officiating at her the service will be Reverend William Forrey. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Mrs. Krout please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
