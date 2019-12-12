|
Helen J. Stobie
Dover - Helen J. Stobie, 88, of Dover, PA, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Helen was born to the late Ray Webster Paul and Florence E. Paul (Leach) in Lavelle, PA on February 20, 1931.
She was married for 52 years to her loving husband, J. Morgan Stobie.
Helen dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed volunteering at Lancaster General Hospital and at Hilton Head Hospital in South Carolina.
She is survived by her daughter, Allison "Allie" F. Savage, wife of Robert, of Dover, PA, grandson, Ian R. Savage, also of Dover, and nephews, Ray and Matthew Paul, 3 great-nephews and a great-niece, all of NJ. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: James R. Paul (late wife, Dolores), Ruth A. Cappel (late husband, Frank) and June C. Young.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Spring at Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019