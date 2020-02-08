Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Uzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Josephine (Chyba) Uzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Josephine (Chyba) Uzel Obituary
Helen Josephine (Chyba) Uzel

Leader Heights, PA - Helen Josephine (Chyba) Uzel, 99, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Manor Care South, York, PA. Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Frank John Chyba and Marie (Sacha) Chyba, and wife of the late Charles Uzel. She was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom.

Helen is survived by her son, Joseph Mach of Rockville, MD and daughter, Celeste Schmitz of New Freedom, PA; 3 step-daughters, Carol Doetsch of Bel Air, MD, Jane Hall and Donna Tallent both of Baltimore, MD, sister Regina Roble of Clearwater, FL; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Chyba and Herman Chyba, and her sisters Alma Louch and Rita Matysek.

A viewing will be held from 10AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave. New Freedom until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11AM with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2111 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -