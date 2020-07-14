1/1
Helen L. Aldinger
Helen L. Aldinger

Etters - Helen L. (Walker) Aldinger, 78, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of Daniel A. "Dan" Aldinger who died January of 2015.

Mrs. Aldinger was born in York on July 4, 1942, daughter of the late Melvin A. and Catherine (Tolbert) Walker.

Helen was employed by Fincor Inc. for many years. She attended Dover Bethany United Methodist.

Survivors include, three children, Debra L. Berube and her husband, Scott of York, Sherri L. Rohrbaugh of York and Rick L. Rohrbaugh of Etters; seven grandchildren, Ricky, Brian, Shannon, Cory, Jamie, Kirsten and Josh; several great grandchildren, and a brother, Robert Walker of Dillsburg. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Rohrbaugh and two brothers, Donald and Richard Walker.

All services will be private.

The family has requested, memorial contributions be made in Helen's name to Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
